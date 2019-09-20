Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Shareholder Karpus Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Were Volatile; Alta Capital Management Has Cut Novo (NVO) Stake as Share Value Declined

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 9,475 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 10,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 7,286 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $371,000, down from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 2.68 million shares traded or 79.23% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R)

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 5,010 shares to 29,554 shares, valued at $32.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.49B for 21.38 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

