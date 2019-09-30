Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Shareholder Karpus Management Decreased Its Position; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 605.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 162,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 188,803 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24M, up from 26,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.64M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 6,954 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 20,139 shares to 2,248 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 79,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,892 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Ny Insured Fd (MHN) by 37,777 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $25.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Growth & Income Fund by 21,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Allwrld Ex Us (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings.