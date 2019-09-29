Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Holder Karpus Management Decreased Its Position by $1.41 Million; Greylin Investment Mangement Increased Holding in United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) as Stock Declined

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 6,954 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 138,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85 million, up from 117,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 534,838 shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock California Municipal Income Tr (BFZ) by 44,594 shares to 808,337 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 17,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Clym Infl Sec In Com Sh Ben Int (WIA).

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Top ETFs To Invest In Muni Bonds – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Regional Economics Matter For Municipal Bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXQ: Better Than Cash? – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2017 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advisers Limited Com reported 0.02% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 107,142 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 2,343 shares. Management holds 0% or 700 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 133,774 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 2,046 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp stated it has 71,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Management Lc holds 22,314 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 10,433 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va. 21,618 were reported by Bb&T Corporation. Cambridge Inv Advisors stated it has 34,825 shares. 1607 Cap Prns Limited Liability Company owns 861,374 shares. Karpus holds 0.01% or 24,882 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services owns 22,351 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold UTHR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.81 million shares or 4.33% less from 40.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 193,129 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Chatham Gp owns 10,335 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,890 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 7,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Guggenheim Capital, Illinois-based fund reported 59,483 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 59,871 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Voloridge Management Limited Liability Corp reported 35,434 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Rech And Management has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 4,222 shares.

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA to review United Therapeutics NDA for Trevyent – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) 2019 Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 38% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Therapeutics Announces BEAT Study of Esuberaprost Does Not Meet Primary Endpoint – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 45,470 shares to 11,750 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,511 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).