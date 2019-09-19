Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) Position Maintained by 1607 Capital Partners Llc; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Msdc Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $7.12 Million

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.94 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 77,319 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 861,374 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.40 million, up from 784,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 1,505 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Company accumulated 0% or 730 shares. Cls Lc owns 5,797 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0.11% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 28,593 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 156,376 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.67% or 861,374 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Pnc Fincl Service holds 71,192 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 2,046 shares. Van Eck holds 0.01% or 73,253 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,343 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc stated it has 22,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.04% or 10,433 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 133,774 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 21,618 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Regional Economics Matter For Municipal Bonds – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXQ: Better Than Cash? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 337,800 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 14.37% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 343,044 shares. 1,826 are owned by Captrust Advsrs. Moreover, First Personal Svcs has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 550 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Capital Nv stated it has 1,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 357,802 are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co. Invesco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.19 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Newtyn Ltd holds 8.67% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.93 million shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 531,200 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Synovus reported 1,500 shares stake. Tobam stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 433,725 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E reaches $11B settlement on California wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.67M for 3.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.