Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.05 N/A -1.03 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.71 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.