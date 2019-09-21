Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Since Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|19.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.62
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 27.8% respectively. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.