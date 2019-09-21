Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Since Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 19.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.62 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 27.8% respectively. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.