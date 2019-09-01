Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.04
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Competitively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
