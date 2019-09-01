Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.04 N/A -1.03 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Competitively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.