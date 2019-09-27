Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Competitively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Summary
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.