Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Competitively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.