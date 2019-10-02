Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,569,622.25% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has 26.95% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.