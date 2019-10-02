Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|0.00
|3.76M
|0.08
|34.58
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|148,569,622.25%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has 26.95% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.
Summary
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
