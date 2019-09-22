Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.96 N/A -1.03 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.