Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.96
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.34
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.