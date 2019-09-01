Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.04 N/A -1.03 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 23.63% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.