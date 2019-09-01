Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.04
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 23.63% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
