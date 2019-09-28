Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.