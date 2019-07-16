Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.52 N/A -1.03 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 42.63 N/A 0.86 25.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.