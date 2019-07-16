Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.52
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|21
|42.63
|N/A
|0.86
|25.77
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|1.6%
|-1.9%
|9.77%
|11.7%
|-3.14%
|18.8%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
