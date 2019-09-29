Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.91% and 24.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.