Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.33 N/A -1.03 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.50 N/A 0.19 76.51

Demonstrates Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.91% and 62.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.