Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.43 N/A -1.03 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.91% and 17.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.