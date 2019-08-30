Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.46 N/A -1.03 0.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.