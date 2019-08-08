Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.38 N/A -1.03 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.85 N/A 0.85 13.88

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.