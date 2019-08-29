Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.15 N/A -1.03 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.98 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Medley Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.