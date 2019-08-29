Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.15
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.98
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Medley Management Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
