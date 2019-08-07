Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.02 N/A -1.03 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.91% and 43.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund