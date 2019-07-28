Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.33 N/A -1.03 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.91% and 0.46%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust