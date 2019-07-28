Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.33
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.91% and 0.46%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.54%
|-0.91%
|4.5%
|12.46%
|5.67%
|8.28%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
