Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) At $16.75 Forms Top; WESTAIM CORPORATION THE (WEDXF) Shorts Raised By 6.77%

WESTAIM CORPORATION THE (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) had an increase of 6.77% in short interest. WEDXF’s SI was 20,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.77% from 19,200 shares previously. With 20,000 avg volume, 1 days are for WESTAIM CORPORATION THE (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)’s short sellers to cover WEDXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9598. About 11,500 shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. The Westaim Corporation (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) formed multiple top with $17.59 target or 5.00% above today’s $16.75 share price. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) has $460.11 million valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 38,221 shares traded. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for The Westaim Corporation (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “2019 Top Pick: Westaim – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Arquitos Q4 18 Commentary: Long Enterprise Diversified, MMA Capital, Westaim – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 17, 2019 is yet another important article.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. The company has market cap of $282.90 million. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 16.36% less from 5.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,044 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Davenport & Ltd owns 102,691 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,756 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 0% in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI). Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 0.03% invested in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) for 5,321 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0% or 128,026 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 1,264 shares. 149,610 were reported by Cohen And Steers Inc. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 265,619 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 665 shares. 374,769 were accumulated by Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Com. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.41% in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI). Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) or 29,907 shares. Da Davidson, a Montana-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) for 395,646 shares.