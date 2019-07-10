Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) is a company in the Diversified Investments industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
24.45% of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.59% of all Diversified Investments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.41% of all Diversified Investments companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|28.92%
|147.64%
|127.09%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|N/A
|13
|0.00
|Industry Average
|98.54M
|340.72M
|39.08
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.93
The potential upside of the rivals is 61.16%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|-0.22%
|3.14%
|3.84%
|9.36%
|4.71%
|9.97%
|Industry Average
|2.41%
|4.69%
|6.19%
|8.72%
|7.59%
|18.26%
For the past year Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s competitors beat Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
