Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) Forms $14.53 Double Top; Just Eat plc (LON:JE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) formed double top with $15.40 target or 6.00% above today’s $14.53 share price. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) has $17.72M valuation. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 896 shares traded. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Just Eat had 57 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 19. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 822 target in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 29 with “Hold”. Liberum Capital maintained Just Eat plc (LON:JE) rating on Thursday, May 2. Liberum Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 1360 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Wednesday, May 1. Jefferies maintained Just Eat plc (LON:JE) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 800 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. See Just Eat plc (LON:JE) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 830.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 750.00 Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.43% or GBX 3.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 793.4. About 997,714 shares traded. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 18/04/2018 – REG-JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. : Agreement; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP 4Q EPS C$1.40; 20/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – AGREEMENT EXTENDS JUST ENERGY’S CREDIT FACILITY FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS TO SEPTEMBER 1, 2020; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – FACILITY SIZE WAS INCREASED TO $352.5 MLN FROM $342.5 MLN, WITH AN ACCORDION FOR JUST ENERGY TO DRAW UP TO $370 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP SEES FY BASE EBITDA C$200M TO C$220.0M; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY REPORTS FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT LINE

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 5.41 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 136.79 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

More news for Just Eat plc (LON:JE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Stockbeat: Merger Mania Drives FTSE; Ryanair Sticks to its Guns – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. Wsj.com‘s article titled: “The Morehouse Student Loan Gift, Through the Eyes of Previous Grads – The Wall Street Journal” and published on June 04, 2019 is yet another important article.