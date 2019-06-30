Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.94
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.55% and 0% respectively. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
