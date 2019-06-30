Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.94 N/A 0.70 21.49 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.55% and 0% respectively. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.