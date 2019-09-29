Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.70 22.06 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.55% and 16.55% respectively. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.