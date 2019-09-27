Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.70 22.06 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.77

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.55% and 11.85% respectively. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.17%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.