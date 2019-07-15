Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.97 N/A 0.70 21.49 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.85 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.