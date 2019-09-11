Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.88 N/A 0.70 22.06 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is currently more expensive than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.