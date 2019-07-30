Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

We are comparing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.38
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.86
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
