Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

We are comparing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.38 N/A 0.70 21.49 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.86 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.