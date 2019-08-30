Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 17.00 N/A 0.70 22.06 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.66 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is currently more affordable than WisdomTree Investments Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.17%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.