Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Contrasting side by side

Since Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.70 22.06 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 109 1.22 6.56M 7.82 13.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,013,934.73% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 2.47% and its average price target is $114.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.55% and 97.6% respectively. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.17%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.