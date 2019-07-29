Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.15 N/A 0.70 21.49 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.86 N/A 0.36 23.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.55% and 41.78% respectively. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.17%. Competitively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.