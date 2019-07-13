Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.95
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
