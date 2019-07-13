Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.95 N/A 0.70 21.49 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.