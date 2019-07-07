Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.90 N/A 0.70 21.49 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.25 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 25.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 24.55% and 0% respectively. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group plc has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.