Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.62 N/A 0.70 22.06 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.19 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.17%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.