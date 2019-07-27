Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.15
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.55% and 0%. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.