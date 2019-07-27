Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.15 N/A 0.70 21.49 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.55% and 0%. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.