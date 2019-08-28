Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.80 N/A 0.70 22.06 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.83 N/A 2.34 12.87

Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 27.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.