Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Both Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Investments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.61 N/A -0.14 0.00 Nasdaq Inc. 93 4.00 N/A 4.96 19.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nasdaq Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nasdaq Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nasdaq Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Nasdaq Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Nasdaq Inc.’s potential upside is 1.35% and its average price target is $105.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.04% of Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 79.5% of Nasdaq Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Nasdaq Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.31% 3.06% 7.16% 12.52% 12.8% 16.34% Nasdaq Inc. -1.88% -0.8% 4.39% 11.17% 4.17% 18.14%

For the past year Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Nasdaq Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nasdaq Inc. beats Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.