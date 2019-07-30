Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 16.16 N/A -0.14 0.00 Marine Petroleum Trust 2 4.54 N/A 0.37 6.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Marine Petroleum Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Marine Petroleum Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Marine Petroleum Trust are owned by institutional investors at 15.04% and 1.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.16% 1.42% 4.16% 9.51% 5.74% 9.32% Marine Petroleum Trust 7.69% 8.62% 21.15% -20.75% -23.87% 36.96%

For the past year Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Marine Petroleum Trust beats Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund.