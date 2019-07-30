Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|16.16
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|2
|4.54
|N/A
|0.37
|6.76
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Marine Petroleum Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Marine Petroleum Trust are owned by institutional investors at 15.04% and 1.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.16%
|1.42%
|4.16%
|9.51%
|5.74%
|9.32%
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|7.69%
|8.62%
|21.15%
|-20.75%
|-23.87%
|36.96%
For the past year Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Marine Petroleum Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Marine Petroleum Trust beats Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund.
