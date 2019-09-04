Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Is At $14.23 Formed Wedge; Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) formed wedge up with $15.08 target or 6.00% above today’s $14.23 share price. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has $437.78 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 50,299 shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 57.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 783,534 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Senator Investment Group Lp holds 575,000 shares with $100.82 million value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 899,732 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.92 million for 19.88 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 6.55% above currents $208.35 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $207 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

