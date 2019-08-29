Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Is At $14.21 Formed Wedge; Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Sentiment Is 1.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) formed wedge up with $14.92 target or 5.00% above today’s $14.21 share price. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has $438.40M valuation. It closed at $14.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 66 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 63 reduced and sold holdings in Eqt Midstream Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database reported: 74.37 million shares, down from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eqt Midstream Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 50 Increased: 49 New Position: 17.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.30 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 6.15% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP for 841,417 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owns 13.84 million shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heronetta Management L.P. has 3.71% invested in the company for 144,789 shares. The Nebraska-based Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 7.87 million shares.

The stock increased 2.19% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.37. About 120,100 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream stops work on part of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.