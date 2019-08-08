Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Is At $14.19 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Vericel (VCEL) Raised By 1.61%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) formed wedge up with $15.33 target or 8.00% above today’s $14.19 share price. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has $437.78M valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 44,771 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.
Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) had an increase of 1.61% in short interest. VCEL’s SI was 6.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.61% from 6.03M shares previously. With 576,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s short sellers to cover VCEL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 579,405 shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has risen 91.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VCEL News: 08/05/2018 – Vericel 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 30/05/2018 – Vericel Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Vericel; 17/05/2018 – Vericel 31.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/03/2018 – Vericel Reports Publication of Results from the Phase 3 SUMMIT Extension Study Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit of MACI Out to Five Years; 05/04/2018 – Vericel Investor Day Scheduled By Trout Group for Apr. 11; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vericel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCEL); 12/03/2018 Vericel to Host Analyst and Investor Day on April 11, 2018
Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares while 3 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.81 million shares or 2.72% less from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 104,763 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.04% or 376,736 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 66,975 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN). Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 1.77% in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) or 506,354 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 1,507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) for 10,348 shares. Alexandria Limited reported 12,260 shares stake. Hightower Ltd has 0.02% invested in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) for 216,642 shares. Karpus Inc reported 1.48 million shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN). 10,245 are held by Raymond James Associates. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 99,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 107,125 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company has market cap of $795.23 million. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy.
Among 2 analysts covering Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vericel Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. BTIG Research maintained the shares of VCEL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”.
