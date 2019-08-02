Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Is At $14.17 Formed Wedge; Camden National (CAC) Sentiment Is 1.61

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) formed wedge up with $14.74 target or 4.00% above today’s $14.17 share price. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has $437.16M valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 321,676 shares traded or 654.61% up from the average. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Camden National Corp (CAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 53 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 33 sold and decreased positions in Camden National Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 9.89 million shares, down from 10.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Camden National Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 35 New Position: 18.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 39,373 shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. Camden National Corporation (CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation for 159,658 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 182,041 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.88% invested in the company for 325,260 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.77% in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 203,258 shares.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding firm for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services and products to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $676.42 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand, interest checking, saving, and money market accounts. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. The firm also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties.

