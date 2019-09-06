Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Is At $14.14 Formed Wedge; Samlyn Capital Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake By $91.83 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 65.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 1.33 million shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 708,365 shares with $48.95 million value, down from 2.04 million last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 1.62M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas reported 9,970 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 43,605 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 23,423 shares. Pointstate Capital LP stated it has 618,834 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 198,084 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.72% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6.62 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,963 shares. Coastline Tru Company invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1% or 160,000 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones has invested 0.89% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Global Thematic Prns Limited Co stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd accumulated 66,240 shares. Da Davidson Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,751 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 1.85 million shares to 1.88 million valued at $65.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Logicbio Therapeutics Inc stake by 84,744 shares and now owns 634,283 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 19.65 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.