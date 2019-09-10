Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Is At $14.10 Formed Wedge; Winnebago Industries (WGO) Shorts Decreased By 7.06%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) formed wedge up with $14.95 target or 6.00% above today’s $14.10 share price. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has $437.46M valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 38,019 shares traded. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO) had a decrease of 7.06% in short interest. WGO’s SI was 4.40M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.06% from 4.73 million shares previously. With 451,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO)’s short sellers to cover WGO’s short positions. The SI to Winnebago Industries Inc’s float is 14.96%. The stock increased 5.39% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 593,107 shares traded or 33.96% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. The insider Happe Michael J bought $102,163. Hughes Bryan L had bought 2,500 shares worth $73,950.

Among 5 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 36.17% above currents $32.46 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, September 6. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by SunTrust. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

