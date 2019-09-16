Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Is At $13.89 Formed Wedge; BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (BKHRF) SI Increased By 126.74%

BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) had an increase of 126.74% in short interest. BKHRF’s SI was 587,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 126.74% from 259,200 shares previously. With 411,300 avg volume, 1 days are for BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKHRF)’s short sellers to cover BKHRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.013 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) formed wedge up with $14.72 target or 6.00% above today’s $13.89 share price. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has $428.53 million valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 25,478 shares traded. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.58, from 2.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.84 million shares or 0.76% more from 3.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 1,507 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 7,159 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) or 128,832 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Raymond James And Associate has 0% invested in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) for 10,245 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0% in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) or 14,964 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has 14,604 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN). City holds 0.01% or 2,060 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 378,885 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) for 12,260 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 362,380 shares. Citigroup reported 12,598 shares stake. Edge Wealth Ltd Com reported 4,000 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 41,813 shares in its portfolio.

More news for Blackham Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Blackham raises capital – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Blackham Resources: Washed-Out And Deeply Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” and published on June 06, 2017 is yet another important article.

Blackham Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $9.85 million. It holds interest in the Matilda Gold project and wet commissioning the Wiluna Gold Plant located in Australia. It currently has negative earnings.