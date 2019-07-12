Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NNY) Forms $10.14 Double Top; Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Shorts Increased By 1.96%

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) had an increase of 1.96% in short interest. RVLT’s SI was 1.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.96% from 1.56 million shares previously. With 49,200 avg volume, 32 days are for Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT)’s short sellers to cover RVLT’s short positions. The SI to Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc’s float is 13.22%. The stock increased 132.93% or $0.331 during the last trading session, reaching $0.58. About 42.48 million shares traded or 2357.74% up from the average. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) has declined 92.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.31% the S&P500. Some Historical RVLT News: 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 08/03/2018 – REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC RVLT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $175 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 4Q Loss $45.7M; 15/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Technologies to Expand Simi Valley Facility to Support Business Growth for BAA/TAA Compliant LED Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Tri-State LED Completes LED Retrofit Project for Shoreline Pools; 06/03/2018 GB Energie LED Partners with RC Energy Group to Provide Financing for the Acquisition and Installation of LED Lighting; 08/03/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 4Q Loss/Shr $2.17; 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs Sees 2018 Rev $165M-$175M; 08/03/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 15c

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NNY) formed double top with $10.75 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.14 share price. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NNY) has $154.34 million valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 13,404 shares traded. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) has risen 8.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.63% the S&P500.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, markets, and sells light emitting diode lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.64 million. The firm offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 662,111 shares or 8.36% less from 722,513 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,827 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 0% invested in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) for 37,239 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 17,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 169,241 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 37,732 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) for 17,600 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. 216,934 are owned by Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0% in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY). Invesco reported 0% stake. Citigroup invested in 11,625 shares. M&R Management Incorporated holds 878 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) for 11,000 shares. Penbrook Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY).