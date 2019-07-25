Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.11 N/A 0.29 50.97 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 92 1.31 N/A 8.70 11.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 84.68%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 5 of the 7 factors.