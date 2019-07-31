Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.67 N/A 0.29 50.97 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.